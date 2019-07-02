Thomas Mills (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Toberman Dean Funeral Home
212 West Main Street
Coffeen, IL
62017
(217)-534-2324
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Toberman Dean Funeral Home
212 West Main Street
Coffeen, IL 62017
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toberman Dean Funeral Home
212 West Main Street
Coffeen, IL 62017
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Hillsboro, IL
Obituary
MILLS

COFFEEN — Thomas "Tom" Michael Mills, 63, of Coffeen, Illinois, died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:50 a.m. at his residence.Visitation will be on Friday, July 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen. Prayer service will be held Friday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Coffeen. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery. Family requests casual dress. Send condolences online to basspattondeanfh.com
Published in The Telegraph from July 2 to July 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
