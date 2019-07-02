MILLS
COFFEEN — Thomas "Tom" Michael Mills, 63, of Coffeen, Illinois, died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:50 a.m. at his residence.Visitation will be on Friday, July 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen. Prayer service will be held Friday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Coffeen. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery. Family requests casual dress. Send condolences online to basspattondeanfh.com