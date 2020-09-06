MARYVILLE — Thomas C. Prager, 70, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born April 25, 1950 in Wood River, Illinois, the son of Earl and Sylvia (Brueggemann) Prager. He married Paula Hangsleben on April 25, 1992 and she survives.

Thomas had worked at St. Claire's Hospital in Alton, Illinois, for many years. He enjoyed reading, and working outdoors.

In addition to his wife, Paula; he is survived by a son and his wife, Charles (Hayley) Prager of Alton; his siblings, Dorothy Ward of Alton, and Frank (Christine) Prager of Dorsey, Illinois; a brother-in-law, Bruce Neff; a niece, Katherine Neff; two nephews, Matthew Neff and James Prager; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; an aunt, Sophia Prager; two brothers, Wilmer Prager and Leo Prager; a sister, Sherrie Neff; and a nephew, Paul Prager.

Due to COVID restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed inside the building on Saturday, Sept. 19, for the visiting hours of 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. The wearing of masks is requested.

Inurnment will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.

