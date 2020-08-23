Thomas Raglin

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Thomas E. Raglin, 86, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Raglin; his loving children, Humont (Ayanna) and Derek (Vivian) Berry, Thomas David Raglin and Mark Edward Raglin, Maria McMican, Shelia Gibson (Leon) and Crystal Grace; his brother, Floyd Raglin (Marsha) and sister Era Johnson; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and, a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, in Cincinnati. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m.

Interment follows at Dayton National Cemetery. Please view and sign his registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.

This service will be live streamed beginning at 10:45 a.m. by going to his obituary online page and selecting his media tab to sign on to the webcast.