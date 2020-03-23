SHIPMAN — Thomas William Reed, 58, formerly of Shipman, Illinois, passed away of a heart attack at home in Northbrook, Illinois, on Monday, March 16, 2020; fortified with the Last Rites of Holy Mother the Church by Fr. Christopher Gustafson, Pastor of St. Norbert's in Northbrook. Tom was born on Oct. 26, 1961 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Illinois, to Bernard and Bernice (Brown) Reed.

The youngest of seven children, Tom graduated from Southwestern High School in 1981, then worked on the family farm in Shipman, while studying at Lewis and Clark Community College before relocating to Chicago, Illinois, to work in building maintenance.

Tom was an energized St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan; as well as a regular volunteer at several parishes, member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Northbrook, and past Grand Knight of Holy Rosary Council #4483 Knights of Columbus and 4th degree member of Seton Assembly #2410 of Arlington Heights, Illinois. Throughout his life, Tom never wavered in the practice of his faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard, and his mother, Bernice.

He is survived by six loving siblings, Joe (Valerie) of Joliet, Illinois, Joann Rull (Steve) of Warson Woods, Missouri, Mary Jane (Aurelio Corso) of Amalia, New Mexico, Leola Still (Jim Kahl) of Carlinville, Illinois, Madonna Tideman (Jeff) of Northfield, and Stephen (Helen) of Shipman; along with five nephews and six nieces; 13 grand-nieces and nephews; his dear Knights of Columbus friends; his two beloved dogs; also, many friends and neighbors who will remember him for his generosity and devotion to God and family.

In light of Coronavirus regulations, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

To honor Tom, memorial contributions may be made to St. Denis Cemetery, Shipman, c/o John Kelly 10413 Kelly Road Plainview, 62685-6505 and Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council #4483 c/o Dean Sordyl 915 South See Gwun Avenue. Mount Prospect, Illinois, 60056.