EAST ALTON — Thomas Ray Roettgers, Jr., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home in East Alton, Illinois.

He was born Jan. 2, 1979, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Thomas Roettgers, Sr. and Janet M. Huber.

Thomas worked as an NCCO crane operator for Metro Contracting Services. He was a graduate of Civic Memorial High School.

On March 2, 2012, he married Christina Lascano in Wyoming. She survives.

In addition to his wife he will be missed by his daughter, Haliyah Roettgers; his son, Kellin Roettgers; his parents; one sister, Angela Roettgers; two brothers, Jimmy (Nancy) Roettgers, and Justin (Sammi) Roettgers; and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Oscar and Jessie Huber; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Lillian Roettgers; aunt, Jessie Steward; and infant daughter, Gracie Mae.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.

Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home with Don Letson officiating.

Burial will follow at Miles Station Cemetery.