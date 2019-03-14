THOMAS TITCHENAL

ALTON — Thomas Lloyd Titchenal, age 95, of Bethalto, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

He was born September 29, 1923, in Old Rochelle, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Lucy (Calame) Titchenal.

Thomas married Phyllis Bower on November 20, 1947 in Alton, she preceded him in death on January 3, 1994.

He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the 2006 Ordinance Maintenance Company; then worked as a carpenter at Laclede Steel for 33 years retiring in 1982; he also enjoyed bowling, playing Gin Rummy and spending time with family and friends on the family farm in Foster Township.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Art) Tom of Oceanside, CA; his sons, , Roger Titchenal of Alton, Joe (Penny) Titchenal of Bethalto, Bob Titchenal and longtime companion Lisa of Benld, IL, Dan (Patricia) Titchenal of Bethalto; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son Tom Titchenal, Jr., a granddaughter Ashleigh Titchenal and his twin brother James Titchenal.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3 to 7 pm and again on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10 until the time of service at 11 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto with military rites by VFW Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to Main Street Methodist.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

