Thomas Wiedman

BELLEVILLE — Thomas G. Wiedman, 87, died at 1:37 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Memorial Hospital East in Belleville.

Born Oct. 24, 1932, in Godfrey, he was the son of Louis and Helen (Weishaupt) Wiedman.

He married the former Kaye Rosenberg June 9, 1956, in Alton. She survives.

He served in the U.S. Army and was an avid golfer and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He retired as a systems analyst for Mitre Corp. at Scott Air Force Base.

Also surviving are three sons, Tom Wiedman Jr. (Denise), of Memphis, Tennessee, David Wiedman (Rachelle), of Edwardsville, and Chris Wiedman, of Dallas, Texas, three grandchildren, Trey Wiedman, Sam Wiedman (Jennifer) and Louis Wiedman, and a sister, Diane Hageman, of Boulder, Colorado.

Private services will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the William M. BeDell ARC.

