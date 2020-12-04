BETHALTO — Thresa Mae Smith, 68, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Dec. 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born Nov. 29, 1952 in Charleston, West Virginia, to Grover and Betty (Phillips) Winfree.

She married William Smith Aug. 18, 1972 in Meadowbrook, Illinois.

Thresa loved spending time with her family and enjoyed collecting baskets and Boyds bears.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William Smith of Bethalto; daughter, Courtney (Ryan) Smith of Hamel, Illinois; two sons, William Tyler Smith (Molly Williams) of Bethalto and Robert James Smith of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Brendan, Alyxandria, Alora and Jakob; and a brother, Rodney Winfree of Wentzville, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions private services will be held.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.