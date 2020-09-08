1/
Timothy Buis
JERSEYVILLE — Timothy Edgar Buis, 52, died at 5:01 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a brave two year battle with cancer.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, on Oct. 24, 1967; one of two sons born to Jesse Francis and Marsha Lee (Allen) Buis.

Tim graduated in 1985 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, Illinois; and went on to attend Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas, where he earned his B.S. in Communication, and most importantly met the love of his life, who would become his bride and life partner.

He married the former Kaye Kuiken on Feb. 11, 1989 in Ottawa, Kansas, and together during their 31 year marriage they have built a beautiful family based and love, true commitment, and faith.

Surviving are his wife, Kaye Buis of Jerseyville; his parents, Jesse and Marsha Buis of Jerseyville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Alanna Buis of Jerseyville and Jordan and Alyssa Buis of Winfield, Missouri.; a beautiful grandson, Bentley Buis; and a brother and sister in-law, Mike and Thora Buis, along with their two children, Logan and Riley, of Jerseyville.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept 11, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where private funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 12, Rev. Ed Haun will officiate.

Adhering to the CDC guidelines, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, masks must be worn, and social distancing should be practiced.

Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials would be greatly appreciated to the Tim Buis Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home, to assist with expenses.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
