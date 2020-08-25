Timothy Elzy

ALTON — Timothy A. Elzy, 56, died at 10:23 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at his home.

Born June 26, 1964 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Richard H. Elzy of Alton and the late Jean K. (McCaghren) Elzy.

Tim was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Along with his father; he is survived by two sons, Christopher "CJ" Elzy of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Seth Elzy (Mallory) of Alton; also surviving are two brothers, William Douglas Elzy of Alton and Steven R. Elzy of Palm Springs, Califonia; a sister, Kathi Voumard (Russell) of Godfrey, Illinois; four nieces, Meghan Voumard, Kaitlyn Marfell (Spencer), Emma Voumard and Jasmine Elzy; and one great nephew, Calvin West.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to a local charity of choice.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

