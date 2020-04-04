WOOD RIVER — Timothy Goodnight of Wood River, Illinois, passed peacefully at 10:55 p.m. on April 2, 2020 at Siteman Cancer Center after a brave two year battle with cancer.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, on Nov. 12, 1966 and was the son of Ralph and Ruth Johnson and the late Leland Goodnight.

On March 31, 2001 he married Karla Goodnight (Delp) and together they have celebrated 28 beautiful years together.

He worked for Hit-n-Run Food Stores doing maintenance for over 30 years. He loved being outdoors hunting, camping, fishing and BBQ'ng for everyone.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law Charles Delp.

He is survived by his three children, Kyle (Stephanie) Goodnight of Roxana, Illinois, Heather Goodnight of Godfrey, Illinois, and Kelsey Goodnight and her fiancé Rhett Yates of Florissant Missouri; six grandchildren, Madyson, MaKenna,Ivan, Cameron,Kynley and James; sisters and brother-in-laws Teresa (Dwight) Fowler, Sherry (Tim)Berkley, Shelia (Bob) Grant, Jennifer Johnson; and two brothers, Jason (Laura) Johnson and Sean Johnson and his fiancé Sonya Unverzgat; mother-in-law, Billie Delp; sister-in-law, Angie Miller; brother-in-law, Steve (Paulette ) Pappas; and many special friends and nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a memorial service will be at a later date.