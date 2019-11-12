ALTON — Timothy Dean Kendall, 57, died at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born May 24, 1962 in Eldorado, Illinois, he was the son of Ira and Vila (Fortune) Kendall.

He was a member of the Godfrey, Illinois, Gospel Tabernacle Church. Tim served the Lord since childhood. He loved Gospel music and played the trumpet in the church band for many years. He loved his family and the Lord and witnessing for Jesus.

In 2012 he retired as a youth supervisor for the Juvenile Justice Youth Prison in Harrisburg, Illinois.

He married the former Susan (Elder) Bryant in Equality, Illinois, on Feb. 5, 2005. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Mark Kendall (Lara) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Nathan Kendall of Ormond Beach, Florida; a daughter, Crystal Salazar (Fermin) of Bethalto, Illinois; five grandchildren, Noah and Zachary, Matthew, Aayla and Jada Salazar; he is also survived by a brother, Les Kendall (Jennifer) of Union, Missouri; four sisters, Virginia Downs (Larry) of Louisville, Kentucky, Elizabeth Zaranti (Butch) of New Burnside, Illinois, Cynthia Jann (Chris) of Eldorado, and Linda Butler of Anna, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Baby Ira, Patsy, Richard, Ronnie, Paul, and Dorothy and a niece, Tracy.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Reverend Alfred Daves and Brother Doyle Beck will officiate.

Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.