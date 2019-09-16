ALTON — Timothy Dale McCalla, 51, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1968, to Kenneth McCalla and Sandra Cunningham in Alton, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Orville and Alice McCalla, and Milan and Leonna Saboff.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth McCalla (Karen) of Brighton, Illinois; mother, Sandra Cunningham (Larry) of Glen Carbon, Illinois; three brothers, Jeff McCalla (Karin) of Kane, Illinois, Daven McCalla (Megan) of Weldon Spring, Missouri and Vern Wilkinson of Brighton; a sister, Carrie Kolher of Brighton; six nieces; seven nephews; and many other family and friends.

Tim enjoyed float trips and he loved living in Eminence being close to the Jacks Fork River. He loved to camp, hunt, fish, garden and spend time helping his family and friends. After high school at Edwardsville High, he worked at a bucket factory in Jerseyville, Illinois and then he went on to become a black jack dealer at the Alton Belle Casino. He also was trained as a machinist earning his degree from Lewis and Clark Community College. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Eminence, Missouri. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.