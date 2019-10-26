COTTAGE HILLS — Timothy "Boogie" McMahan, age 49, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Oct. 11, 1970, in Highland, Illinois, the son of Lonnie McMahan and wife Linda of Edwardsville, Illinois, and the late Patricia (Gibson) Christian. Tim was self-employed journeyman carpenter for over 30 years.

He married Deanna Cook on April 7, 2000, in Edwardsville and she survives. Tim is also survived by a son, Chas Scott McMahan of Cottage Hills; a daughter, Taylar Nicole McMahan of Cottage Hills; one brother, Marck McMahan and wife Melissa of Troy, Illinois; and three sisters, Elizabeth Asbury and husband Matt of Hartford, Illinois, Shannon McMahan of Granite City, Illinois and Tami Hamlin of Wilsonville, Illinois.

He was cremated according to his wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A go fund me page has been setup on [email protected] EXPENSES FOR TIM McMAHAN (BOOGIE). Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.