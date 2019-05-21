TIM MOULTON

ST. LOUIS — Timothy Greer Moulton, 68, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 23, 1950, he was the son of the late Vincent and Joan (Howard) Moulton of Carrollton, Illinois.

He is survived by his son, Alexander Moulton of Jerseyville, Illinois; a daughter, Abigail (Moulton) Durbin, son-in-law: Blake Durbin, and grandson, Grant Durbin of Shelbyville, Illinois; former wife Nancy (Stringer) Moulton of Jerseyville; brother-in-law, Robert Huebener of Louisville, Kentucky; a niece, Hannah (Huebener) and husband Naaman of Jeffersontown, Kentucky; niece, Emily Huebener of Aurora, Colorado and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister: Mary Ann (Moulton) Huebener of Louisville.

Tim graduated from Carrollton High School in 1968 and then majored in Business at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. His working years in the agricultural business included farming, owning/operating Moulton Equipment Company (White Hall/Carlinville) and being a salesman for Hargrave International (Jerseyville). He was an active member and former president of the White Hall Lions Club and was an avid supporter of the local schools, sports teams and community. He is a member and former trustee of All Saints Catholic Church in White Hall and was a former representative for the Priest Retirement Fund Campaign for the Springfield Diocese. For the past 25 years, he has participated in Cursillo retreats in Quincy, Illinois, Residents Encounter Christ Prison Ministry, and his parish youth retreats. He also is a current board member of the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation.

He enjoyed meeting people and remembered everyone he met. He will be remembered most by the way he witnessed his faith through his kindness, generosity and service to others. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at All Saints Church in White Hall, Illinois. A prayer service will be held at 2:45 p.m. that day. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25 at the church. Private burial rites will be held on Wednesday, May 29. Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Church or the Greene County Tri-Parish Youth Group. Condolences may be left online at:www.airsman-hires.com.