Timothy Mustain
1959 - 2020
WOOD RIVER — Timothy Allen Mustain, 61, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 09, 2020 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Sept. 3, 1959 in Granite City, Illinois, he was the son of Daniel H. and Jeanetta (Eaton) Mustain.

Tim was a longtime member of the Iron Workers Local 387 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tim was fun loving and he enjoyed the outdoors; particularly hunting, fishing and outdoor grilling.

He lived life just as he wanted and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Timmy (as he was known by his friends) was a generous man known for helping family and others.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Ann (Mustain) Nornhold; three grandsons, Kharman Molle, Samuel Nornhold, and Daniel Norhold; a granddaughter, Vanessa Nornhold; four brothers, Daniel L. (Shawn) Mustain of East Alton, Illinois, Lance J. (Teresa) Bennett (stepbrother) of Merritt Island, Florida, David L. Mustain of Spring, Texas, and Mark H. (Teri) Mustain (half-brother) of Highland, Illinois; a brother-in-law, Gregory A. Beckham of Wood River, Illinois; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; Peggy Ann (Fisher)Kimball (birth mother) of Jacksonville, Florida, Shannon Barr (half-brother) of Jacksonville, Florida, Sharon (Charles) Johnson (half-sister) of Jacksonville, Florida.

Preceding Tim in death was his brother, Timothy "Jay" Bennett (stepbrother); sister, Donna J. (Bennett) Beckham; (stepsister); and his parents, Dan and Jeanetta (stepmom).

Timothy's cremated remains will be interned at Salem Evangelical Cemetery in Alhambra, Illinois, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. A graveside service will be delivered by Reverend T. L. Montgomery.

A "Celebration of Tim's Life" will be held afterwards at the Alhambra City Park Pavilion.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Burial
11:00 AM
Salem Evangelical Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Memories & Condolences

