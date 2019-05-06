TIMOTHY RETZER

EAST ALTON — Timothy Lee Retzer, 62, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at home in East Alton, Illinois, following a long battle with cancer.

Tim was born on June 3, 1956, in Alton, Illinois, to Bobbe and Marion Retzer.

Tim attended Wood River High School, graduating in 1974. In 1981, Tim graduated from the Belleville Barber College and began his career with Wayne Hensley at the In-Zone Barber Shop, first on Boza Street, and later at the Mineral Springs Mall in Alton. He worked there for eight more years. Tim continued his career by joining Leron Thorp at Thorp's Barber Shop in downtown Wood River in 1992. Tim and Becky were married on Friday, May 13, 1994, in Edwardsville, Illinois, in a private ceremony. In 1998, Tim and Becky purchased Thorp's. Tim continued to serve his clientele as the sole owner and proprietor for the next twenty years, until his retirement in 2017.

Tim was an avid collector of many things. Visitors to the shop could see some of his diecast model collection…he had many more at home. They would also be likely to hear music from Tim's classic rock collection playing in the shop. He began collecting vinyl records as a teenager, and never stopped growing and cultivating his music collection. He was a cinephile, as well as an audiophile. Film Noir and 50's Sci Fi/Horror were some of his favorite types of films.

Tim could often be seen walking the local streets with his dog Harvey. He enjoyed spending time at home; he was an excellent cook as well as an avid reader of non-fiction, especially biographies. He loved browsing the antique malls, going to record shows, car shows and concerts with family and friends, and attended church services most Sundays. He especially enjoyed attending the drag races with his family each year.

Tim had a fun-loving, playful nature. He loved and cared for his family deeply. Although intensely shy, he maintained a loyal customer following for many years, often passing down from father to son and grandson. He was a Christian man who displayed amazing bravery in the face of a devastating illness without complaint, until he gave up his life to God. He will be forever missed.

Tim is survived by his wife, Becky (Podesva) Retzer; his children, Megan Mudd of Danville, Stefanie (Tony) Scott of Highland, Illinois, and Christopher Azzarello of Carbondale, Illinois; a granddaughter, Ellie Mudd, of Danville, Illinois; a brother, Chris Retzer, of East Alton; a niece and nephew, Sara and Mark Retzer, both of East Alton, and a brother-in-law, Dr. James Podesva, of Carbondale.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobbe and Marion Retzer, of East Alton.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 9 from 4-7 p.m., and Friday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of East Alton.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of East Alton, or the .