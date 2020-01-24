ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Timothy Ray Scoggins, 59, passed away at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

Born April 20, 1960 in Alton, he was a son of William L. and Norma Jean (Brown) Scoggins.

Tim worked as a union boilermaker for several years. He loved all sports, especially baseball and the Cardinals as well as NASCAR and #3 Dale Earnhardt.

Survivors include his sister, Paula June (Michael) Bartels of Bethalto; his brother, Thomas Lynn (Tracy) Scoggins of Wilsonville, Illinois; nieces and nephews Miranda (Justin) Malson of East Alton, Leland Scoggins of Wilsonville, and Katie (Brian Dorsey) Bartels of Bethalto; a great niece, Kansas McLain of Wood River; and an uncle, Donald Ray Brown of Bethalto.

He was preceded in death by his parents and aunts and uncles, Delmar "Deck" and Dixie Brown, June and Yvon Brunette, and Ralph and Phyllis Scoggins.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 27 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m.

Private burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.