Obituary
Print

Tod Eaton

  |   Visit Guest Book

TOD EATON

EAST ALTON — Tod Anthony Eaton, 51, went to be with his Heavenly Father at 12:58 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton on August 15, 1967 the dear son of Ronald D. and Janice (Dalton) Eaton of East Alton.

Tod was God's very special child, and love of mom's life. He loved camping, fishing, riding on our special bicycle, and Christmas. He will be truly missed.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River,with services at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Father Jeremy Paulin, O.M.V. will officiate.
Funeral Home
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.