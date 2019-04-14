TOD EATON

EAST ALTON — Tod Anthony Eaton, 51, went to be with his Heavenly Father at 12:58 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton on August 15, 1967 the dear son of Ronald D. and Janice (Dalton) Eaton of East Alton.

Tod was God's very special child, and love of mom's life. He loved camping, fishing, riding on our special bicycle, and Christmas. He will be truly missed.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River,with services at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Father Jeremy Paulin, O.M.V. will officiate.