BRIGHTON — Tom W. Rathgeb, 71, of Petersburg, Illinois, formerly of Brighton, passed away peacefully at 9:02 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2019 at home.

Tom was born on Dec. 30, 1947 in Alton to Cletus A. and Lucille A. "Pat" Rathgeb.

He married Janice on Nov. 16, 1968 in Jerseyville.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Melinda Rathgeb of Edwardsville, Illinois, Chris and Sally Rathgeb of Kennesaw, Georgia and Nick and Alicia Rathgeb of Petersburg. Tom was also the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Logan, Livia, Gabrielle, Greyson, Chase, Piper, Anna, Ben, Jake and Max; sisters and brothers-in-law, Peg Biermann of Brighton, Janet and Don Werts of Brighton, Barb and David Pranger of Brighton; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Mandy Rathgeb of Brighton; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Tom was a US Army veteran serving in Vietnam and a co-owner of the Rathgeb Brothers Chrysler dealership in Brighton for over 30 years. He enjoyed golf and was involved in his community with the Brighton Khoury League. Most of all, Tom loved spending time with his family and delighted in watching his grandchildren participate in their many activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Carl Biermann.

His wishes were to donate his body to medical science. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence or St Jude's Hospital.

