TOM RAY

JERSEYVILLE — Tom Ray, age 68, died at 10:13 p.m. on March 17, 2019, at his home.

Tom was born on Nov. 25, 1950 in Carrollton, Illinois, to George (Barb) Ray and Anna Mae (Pete) Skinner.

During his life he married Jane Sunderland, to which they had two children. She survives.

Tom was also a retired member of the Jerseyville Police Department, also working for the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, and the Jersey Community School District. During his time, he recived the Medal of Courage, the Lifesaving Medal, and the Medal of Valor.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters; Julie (Forrest) Finch of Alton, Illinois, Jennifer Lakin and companion Mike Prough of Jerseyville, Illinois; grandchildren Jaynie (Keenan), Maddie, Kamryn, Jacob and Ivy; two sisters, Renee (Roger) Scheffel and Cathy (Marty) Short; a brother, Jimmy Ray; a stepmother, Bernice Skinner; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceeded in death by three brothers; Bruce Skinner, Jimmy Skinner, Johnny Skinner; and a sister, Janine Wilson.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, from 3-8 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Thursday, March 21, at 8:00 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Eulogy will be performed by former Chief of Police Thomas Woelfel. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.