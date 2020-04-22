ALTON — Tommy L. Oates, 64, went on to his heavenly reward at 11:57 a.m., Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Aug. 17, 1955, he was the son of Thomas Leonard and Shirley Ann (Moore) Oates.

He had worked as a welder for Metro-East Industries.

Tommy will always be remembered for his love of God and family. He was truly considered, "a hard working man" by those who loved him. God was his strength to the very end.

On Aug. 26, 1988 in Godfrey, Illinois, he married Rhonda Beckwith. She survives.

Surviving also are his step-mother, Wilma (Antrobus) Oates of Godfrey; two sons, Luke (Georgia) Bland of St. Louis, Missouri and Kyle (Madi) Bland of Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Sarah Vambaketes (finance', Tyler Brown) of Bethalto, Illinois; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and two step-sisters, Christie Kamp and Dawn Oates.

Private family services and burial will be held Friday, April 24, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto Pastor Alfred Daves will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Gospel Tabernacle, 2709 St. Ambrose Dr., Godfrey, IL 62035.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date at Gospel Tabernacle.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.