Toney Scott

JERSEYVILLE — Toney R. Scott, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Calhoun Care Center in Hardin, Illinois.

Toney Russell Scott, born Dec. 14, 1931 to Herbert and Marie Tucker Scott in Jerseyville, Illinois.

He married Shirley Isringhausen Moore on May 2, 1987.

He is survived by three sons, Robin (Lynne) Scott, Brett (Stephanie) Scott of Alabama, and Scott E. Scott of Florida; four grandchildren, Casey Scott, Jack Scott, Ava Scott, and Melissa (Denton) Johnson of Alabama; five step-children, Mark (Cheryl) Anderson, Margie (Bruce) Eyers, Dwight (Vickie) Moore, Brenda Skinner, and Glenda Gray; 11 step-grandchildren, Hayley (Sam) Disher, Taylor (Dan) McCarthy, Jacob Eyers, Emily Eyers (Henry Quinones) Ryan (Agnes) Schade, Moriah (Jim) Meisenheimer, Shannon (Eddie) Keller, Kevin Dossett (Ann Voelker), Krystal (Brad) Wock, Jennifer (Jonathan) Guzzo, and Kimberly Gray (Luke Stark); one great-granddaughter, Savanah Grace Johnson; one great-grandson, Caleb Scott Johnson; 16 step-great granddaughters, Stella, Maggie, and Louise Disher, Anna and Danielle Schade, Kendall and Colleen Meisenheimer, Lucy and Chloe Dossett, Ava and Demi Guzzo, Millie Wock, Baby Stark, Millie McCarthy, Lucy Quinones, and Aubrey Voelker; also five step-great grandsons, Jaxon Stark, Nolan Guzzo, Hudson McCarthy, Deacon Keller, and Wesley Voelker.

He is survived by a brother, Herschel (Nancy) Scott of Wisconsin; along with two nieces and four nephews.

Toney attended White School for four years, then JV Grade School, and graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1949 with plans to join the Navy.

His mother would not give consent because he was underage.

In Nov. of 1949, she gave her consent but the Navy would not accept him because his wisdom teeth had been removed.

He joined the Army for two years and in 1953, the Navy accepted him. He served in many US states, two deployments to Key West, Florida, served on the USS Hancock and the USS Forrestal; served two tours in the Mediterranean, walked the path to the tomb where Jesus was buried, served in Newfoundland, Puerto Rico, and other places.

He became Petty Office in 1977.

He served in the Military for 33 years.

His grandfather, father, brother, and sister-in-law, and son Robin had a total of over 100 years in the military.

He worked at Shell Oil 17 years. Toney and Shirley had traveled to all states in the United States and visited the Military base in Newfoundland.

He was a great husband, father, and grandfather to all grandchildren.

Toney became a Mason in 1965, while stationed in Newfoundland at Hearts Content.

He is a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite, Master in 1989 of Fieldon Masonic Lodge, Calhoun Masonic Lodge, Ainad Shriners, Calhoun Eastern Star, Jersey County Ambassadors, Jersey County Historical Society, and Methodist Church.

He researched his family history and had many persons in his collection.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Donna; two sisters, Mary Jane (Clarence) Sams and Charlotte "Pat" (Bill) McGee; a brother, at birth Ronald; along with a nephew and a niece; and a step granddaughter, Megan Skinner.

Masonic Funeral Rites by Calhoun Masonic Lodge #792 will be conducted at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, before the visitation.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #492. Rev. Bob Taylor will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Oak Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

His battles are fought, his march is ended, he has reached the final camping ground, and lies to slumber which no blast of the bugle note can disturb.

May he rest in Peace under the fold of the flag he nobly defended.

ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.