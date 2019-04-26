FARRELL
GRANITE CITY — Toni Marie Farrell, 68, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 7:12 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Sunday, April 28 from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com