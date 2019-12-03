ST. LOUIS — Anthony "Tony" Gonzales passed away peacefully following a prolonged illness on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Tony had a beautiful spirit and that one of a kind sense of humor that could bring a smile to any face. His kindness, love and laughter will continue forever. After proudly serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, Tony went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University in 1977. Thereafter, Tony worked 35 years in the human services field in a variety of positions, all focused on helping others including as a Juvenile detention worker, home detention worker, juvenile probation officer and finally as the Administrator for the TASC program (Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities).

He served on many committees and programs over the years; including the first All-Women's Drug Court in the State of Illinois, the Adult Re-Deploy program and the Illinois Technological Enhancements for Coordinated Health Care, designed to bring substance abuse treatment services to rural communities. Tony had a genuine interest in people, their lives and a true concern for the community.

He was the beloved husband to the love of his life Antoinette "Toni" Gonzales; loving stepfather to Debbie Giljum, Phil (Joanne) Giljum, Mike (Shana) Giljum and Diana (Dan) LaRose; amazing Grandfather to Brendan, Jordan, Sean and Aidan; cherished son of Atanacio and Reyes Gonzales; dear brother to John, Consuelo, Pete, Vic, Frank, Phil, Juanita, Joe, and Herman; favorite Uncle Tony to many, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; caring friend to all. He will be missed more than words can express.

Isaiah 40:31 — "But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint."

A memorial celebration of Tony's life will be held on Friday, Dec. 6. A visitation will be held in the vestibule of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Road, St. Louis, MO 63129) 9-11 a.m. followed by Mass. Interment immediately will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.