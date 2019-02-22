TONY OTTWELL

KAMPSVILLE — Tony Eugene Ottwell, 70, of Kampsville, Illinois passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Tony was born Jan. 30, 1949 at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield to Antone and Cecelia Clendenny Ottwell.

Tony attended Calhoun schools starting first grade at Fox Creek in Mozier, then Kampsville and Hardin. Due to a bad accident, he was unable to graduate with his classmates and later obtained his G.E.D.

He furthered his education at S.I.U. in Carbondale.

In earlier years he farmed and worked for Davis Oil Company and as a building inspector. He retired after 33 years from the State of Illinois Conservation Department.

Tony married Linda Buchanan on May 18, 1968 and to this union was born Michael James and Michelle Lynn Ottwell. Linda passed away Feb. 15, 1990. He then married Cathy Norton in January 1991.

Tony was a member of Kampsville American Legion Post 1083. He was on the board of both Fox Creek Cemetery and Spear Cemetery in Calhoun County. He was an avid duck hunter and fisherman with his many friends.

Tony was baptized in his younger years and is a member of the Mozier Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy, of Kampsville; a son, Michael (Ada) Ottwell of Berkley, Missouri; daughter, Michelle (Brian) Baker of Palm Springs, California; his step-mother, Patsy Ottwell of Waterloo; a sister, Carol (Chris) Basler of Columbia; a brother, Randy (Leslie) Otwell of Waterloo; three stepsons, Shannon Norton of Columbia, Missouri, Shawn (Kim) Norton of Nebo and Shane Norton of Nebo; along with several step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; and a sister, Mary Schafer.

Celebration of Life services will be held Monday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill conducted by Bro. Darin Workman. Burial will follow at Fox Creek Cemetery near Mozier.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends will meet following the services at the Landing in Kampsville.

Memorials may be made to the Fox Creek Cemetery, North Calhoun Ambulance or North Calhoun Fire District.

Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements.