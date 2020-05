JERSEYVILLE — Travis W. Schoen, 43, formerly of Gillespie, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was the son of Larry and Debbie Schoen; husband of Carmen; father of Tatum, Alex and Austin; brother of Nicholas and Glen. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com