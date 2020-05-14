JERSEYVILLE — Travis W. Schoen, 43, formerly of Gillespie, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was the son of Larry and Debbie Schoen; husband of Carmen; father of Tatum, Alex and Austin; brother of Nicholas and Glen. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 14 to May 15, 2020.