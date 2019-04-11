TROY SAULZ

CARROLLTON — Troy Allen Saulz, 46, of Carrollton, Illinois died unexpectedly at 7:22 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Troy was born May 29, 1972, in Austin, Texas, the son of Ernest Allen Saulz and Juanita Upleger.

Troy went to school at Lincoln Technical College, where he received a degree for automotive diesel management. He was part owner of J & T Transmission for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Saulz and sister, Katrina Baker.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Juanita and Robert Upledger of Carrolton; wife, Stacy Saulz of Carrollton; two sisters, Kristie Snyders of Cottage Hills, Illinois and Brandi Keifer; two step-daughters, Amanda (Ed) Johnson of Kampsville, Illinois and Shanie (Michael) Ellerman of Carrolton; one step-son, Gabe (Kelli) Snyder of Manchester; four granddaughters, Alyce, Kaydince, Amiah, and Valerica; three grandsons, Braydin, Cain, and Channing; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Troy Saulz. Contributions for the family can be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 208 7th Street, Carrollton, IL 62016.