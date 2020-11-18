1/
Trucella Wallis
1938 - 2020
JERSEYVILLE — Trucella "Trudy" (Nash) Wallis, 82, died at 1:50 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.

A native of Missouri, she was born on Feb. 9, 1938 and was one of 16 children born to Benjamin Franklin and Sylvia Hester (Tucker) Nash.

She married Lawrence V. Wallis on Sept. 3, 1955 in Salem, Missouri, and the two spent the early years of their marriage living near Salem, where Trudy worked at a garment factory.

Later, the family relocated to Godfrey, Illinois, where she continued working in a garment factory in White Hall, Illinois.

She later became employed at Al-Can in Alton, Illinois, for a number of years until its closing.

Her last place of employment was at Shell Oil Company in Wood River, Illinois, where she retired in 1994.

She was a former member of the Healing Waters Temple, and was currently attending the former Charity Christian Center, both in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Surviving are a son, Lanny Wallis of St. James, Missouri; a daughter, Pamela Wallis of Villa Rica, California; one grandson, Isaac Wallis; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Zelda Schafer of Jerseyville and Janice and Adrian Greenberg of Hermitage, Missouri; and four brothers and sisters-in-law, Vertis and Gloria Nash of Salem, Curtis Nash of Potosi, Missouri, Darrell and June Nash of Jerseyville, and David and Kathy Nash of Newberg, Oregon.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a sister, Vallie Meyers; and eight brothers, Paul, Donald, Douglas, Edward, Ace, Erwin, Arnold and Murl Nash.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Salem, Missouri.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
