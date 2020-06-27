Trudy Legate
1964 - 2020
JERSEYVILLE — Trudy Elaine Legate of Jerseyville passed to her eternal resting place Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Trudy was born Dec. 5, 1964, the daughter of Ed and Janie Weigler.

Trudy married Todd William Legate July 8, 2000, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Trudy is survived by her husband Todd, daughter Aly Vessels (Will), son Andrew Pace, father Ed Weigler (Nancy), mother Janie Bundy (Mike), stepchildren Danny (Lauren) and Chris (Marie), three grandchildren Brantley, Liam, and Waylon, and extended family.

Trudy was a homemaker after marrying Todd. Prior to her marriage she worked at Norton Hardware and Supply, Tri- County Bowl, and most recently she did temporary work at a local law office.

Trudy enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, canning, playing cards, sewing, hunting, fishing and being outdoors, including spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Elsah United Methodist Church. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic a private burial will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park. Pastor Alan Abert will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Elsah United Methodist Church or Shriners Hospital.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
