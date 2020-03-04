ALTON — Tyler Rashad Cannon, 24, of Alton Illinois, transitioned on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Tyler Rashad Cannon entered this world on Jan. 4, 1996. He was born to his mother Rainell J. Cannon at Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Tyler attended Webster Groves High School, graduating May, 2014. Some of Tyler's hobbies included technology, fishing, archery, video games, gardening, and barbecuing/ cooking. He was a Boy Scout of troop #7 where he excelled, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2014. Tyler also held the position of usher at Trinity A.M.E. Church for a number of years. Tyler was employed by Fairfield processing as a web operator since 2016.

Tyler was a dutiful son, nephew, grandson, cousin, godson, and friend who never met a stranger.

Tyler is survived by his mother Rainell Jai Cannon of Jacksonville, North Carolina; his maternal grand parents, Thomas Raymond and Sharon Cannon of Alton; also, uncle Ryan Cannon and his fiancé Rosie of Alton. They loved him very much.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, and paternal grandparents, of Alton Illinois. He leaves behind a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Trinity A.M.E. Church.

Eulogist Rev. John S. Herring Sr.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.