Tyler Pruetzel (1991 - 2020)
ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Tyler Alan Pruetzel, 29, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Alton, Illinois, Memorial Hospital.

Born March 28, 1991 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of Mark Alan and Gina Lee (Engles) Pruetzel.

Tyler worked for Local 6 as a Stagehand setting up for various concerts in St. Louis.

He is survived by his son, Ashton Pruetzel of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, along with his mother Denise Watts.

Tyler had many hobbies. Most proud was his love for all of his reptiles and large fish aquariums, a hobby that he shared with his girlfriend Danyelle Schumacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Olivia "Liv" Pruetzel.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
