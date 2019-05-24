STEFFEN
EDWARDSVILLE — Our precious little angel, Tyler Jack Steffen, age 14, of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Following services Tyler will be cremated. Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.