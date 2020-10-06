ALTON — Ursula Emde, 80, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at her home with her family by her side, under the care of BJC Hospice.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1939 in Wattenscheid, Germany, daughter of Bruno G. and Josephine (Stachowitz) Emde. She arrived in Alton, Dec. 26, 1947.

Strong in her faith, Ursula was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

Committed to her profession, not only was she a legal secretary for many decades for Emmit Fitzgerald before retirement, but also an active member of the Madison County Legal Secretary Association.

She enjoyed traveling and appreciated weekend getaways as much as weeks in Europe.

Perhaps what Ursula will be remembered for the most was her devotion to her family and friends. She ensured holidays were celebrated in her own generous, special way and that her German heritage was observed through traditions and food. Always one to be in the kitchen, she found happiness through gatherings with friends.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Steve (Marilyn) Morgan of Havana, Illinois, Dennis (Lori) Morgan of Havana, Jeff (Carol) Morgan of Aynor, South Carolina, and Julie Morrisette of Havana; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Jim Morgan of Havana; three cousins, Harold Emde of Pontoon Beach, Illinois,and his family Chris (Mary) Emde and their children, Gabby, Kara and Patrick of Alton and Linzy Emde and her children, Adyson and Aydon of Granite City, Illinois, and Karl Jurgen Wolzenburg (Brigitte) and Friedhelm (Renata) Kamrovski both of Germany.

Along with her parents; she was also preceded in death by a sister, Gisela Morgan.

Visitation and services will be private. Pastor Kale Hansen will officiate. A private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church and/or the American Kidney Association.

