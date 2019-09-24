GODFREY — Veda E. Fowler, 97, passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Integrity of Godfrey.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1922 in Bollenger County in Southern Missouri; the daughter of Everett and Mae (Bradshaw) Cooper.

Veda married Roy E. Fowler on March 18, 1952 in Arkansas and he passed away on March 13, 1987.

She was a member of the Alton Eagles Lodge Ladies Auxiliary 254, and enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by two sons, Ron Fowler (Gail) of Godfrey, Illinois and Benny Fowler (Lisa) of San Demis, California; two grandchildren, Eric and Nicole Fowler; a sister, Ramona (Troy) Limbaugh of Bloomville, Missouri; one brother, Curtis Cooper of Gray Ridge, Missouri; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Kathleen Oxford, Alma Bradshaw, and Modean Culbertson; and three brothers, Lilburn Cooper, Hillary Cooper, and Willard Cooper.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Friday, Sept. 27 at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor Greg Linscott officiating.

Memorials may be given to Integrity of Godfrey activity fund.

