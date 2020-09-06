ALTON — Velma L. Northup, 86, was born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Calhoun County, Illinois.

The daughter of the late Clarence Adams and Bertha (Blanset) Adams, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Riverside Care in Alton, Illinois.

She was a waitress in the area her whole life and anyone that met her, loved her and her "sweet and sassy" spirit.

On May 27, 1950, she married Elvis "Bob" Wilson, Jr in Alton, which has preceded her in death.

She is survived by one brother, Gene Adams; two daughters, Diana Cato and Patsy (Robert) Dannenbrink; eight grandchildren, Scott (Brook) Pierce, Danielle Pierce, Amy Cannella, Joe Wilson, Robert (Cathy) Dannenbrink III, Jennifer (Jason) Kuhn Sonja (Todd) Werner and Michael Braundmeier; along with 19 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded by her parents; spouse; one daughter, Lita Pierce; and one grandson, Nathan Dannenbrink.

Cremation services will be handled by Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, and a celebration of life service will be at a later date.