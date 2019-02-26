VELMA (HAMILTON) STANDEFER

MORO — Velma (Hamilton) Standefer, 97, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Born March 10, 1921 in Clark, Missouri, one of 11 children, all who have preceded her in death.

Velma had a long and interesting life, having lived during 16 different presidents, including Republicans Warren Harding and Calvin Coolidge up through the current President.

Velma graduated from high school in Clark, Missouri and, along with being a homemaker, worked at various jobs throughout her long life. She finally retired from Walmart at the age of 86.

Velma married Kenneth Standefer in Bowling Green, Missouri on Sept. 26, 1940. Prior to moving to Bethalto in 1964, the family lived for 25 years in Carrollton.

In addition to her siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband and one daughter, Linda Reedy.

She is survived by three other children, Ken (Margaret) Standefer of Greenville, South Carolina, Sharon Cole of Godfrey, and Paul (Angie) Standefer of Bethalto; and son-in-law Don Smith. Velma also leaves 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Paynic Home for Funerals Friday, March 1 from 10 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.