Velma Stelzer

ALTON — It is with great sadness that the family of Velma "Lee" Stelzer announce her passing on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.

AKA: Mom, Momma, Grandma "Bingo", Grandma, Vel, Belma, Great MaMa, and Sis.

She was born Velma "Lee" Hand on Nov. 29th, 1951 in Dixon, Missouri, the daughter of Clarence & Elva Hand.

Velma loved Elvis. She loved to go camping, sitting in the river, watching the fire, spending time with her family, listening to music, going to bingo and playing on her computer.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Richard W Stelzer; two brothers, Waldo L Hand & Edwin G Hand; and one step son, Brian Stelzer.

She is survived by four children Lynnette & Judd Govero of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Jim & Cathy Williams of Bethalto, Illinois, Christel Paustian of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Angela Williams & Mike Crain of Cottage Hills; Nine grandchildren, Judd II, Jimmy & Jake Govero, Dylan "Lee" & Amanda Paustian, Jordan & Corey Stuart, and Emily, Molly and Jared Williams; two great-grandchildren, Prestyn Govero and Avery Stuart; two sisters, Juanita Hand of Dupo, Illinois, and Sharon Williams of Grand Island, Nebraska; and one brother, Curtis & Terri Hand of Charlotte, North Carolina; two step children, Richard Stelzer & Alicia Eaker of Bethalto, Illinois, and Angela Dively of St. Jacob, Missouri; six step-grandchildren, Sara Malone, Kasie Eaker, Haley & Paige Stelzer, and Brian & Ally Dively. six step-great grandchildren, Mason "Lee" Eaker, Addy & Jaydon Malone, Bentley Eaker, Brysen and Lincoln Beatty; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who also meant the world to her.

A memorial will be held when the pandemic is over.

Memorial may be given to American Diabetes Association.

