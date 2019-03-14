VELVA DARR

MEDORA — Velva Jean Darr., 87 of Medora, Illinois, passed away at 5:32 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home. She was born on Aug. 28, 1931 in Medora to the late Vernard "Bud" C. and Mary V. (Rice) Stanton.

She married Loren A. Darr Sr. on Feb. 10, 1951 in Jerseyville, Illinois. Loren passed away Feb. 18, 2018

Survivors include 2 daughters; Gloria Darr of Medora, Peggy Rhodes of Medora, 2 sons & daughters in laws; Loren (Cheryl) Darr Jr. of Medora, Jim (Denise) Darr of Medora, 7 grandchildren; Niki (George), Lori, Ashley (Shane), Danielle (Josh), Brady, Amy (Rodney) and Chris (Chrissi), 6 great grandchildren; Reid, Bailee, Hunter, Jackson, Conner and Caitlin, sister & brother in law; Sue & Calvin Edwards of Shipman and several nieces and nephews.

Velva enjoyed dancing, shopping and attending her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren's activities. Her family was her greatest treasurer.

Besides her parents, Velva Jean was preceded in death by sister and brother in law; Wanda & Robert Ruyle, brother & sister in law; Kenny & Shirley Stanton and son in law: Tom Rhodes.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at Targhetta Funeral Home in Medora.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 18 at Targhetta Funeral Home in Medora.

Rev. Chuck Keene will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Medora Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the .

