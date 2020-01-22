Vera Ghent

ALTON — Vera "Bee" Louise Ghent, 102, died at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Integrity of Godfrey, Illinois.

Born Oct. 7, 1917 in East Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Louis and Florence (McFarland) Ghent. She retired in 1980 from the time keeping department at Olin after 40 years of service.

Surviving are three nephews, David Erwin (Anne) of Brighton, Illinois, Steve Erwin (Phyllis) of Godfrey, and Jeff Erwin (Mary) of Fosterburg, Illinois; a niece, Kathy Erwin of Jerseyville, Illinois; 13 great nieces and nephews; and 15 great-great nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Erwin; a brother, Robert Ghent; three nephews and one niece.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Deacon Jay Wackerly will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.

Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
