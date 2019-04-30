VERA HURST

ALTON — Vera P. Hurst, 92, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on July 28, 1926, the daughter of Pearl Oliver and Anna (Blasa) Sears. She married William Hurst on Dec. 2, 1948, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and he preceded her in death Feb. 13, 1988.

Vera was a nurse at the Madison County Nursing Home for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons and their spouses, John and Kathleen Hurst of St. Louis, Missouri and Stephen and Diane Hurst of Belleville, Illinois; two sisters, Vivian Luke and Virginia Jardene; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Angela and Ron Burns, Nicole and Chris Marsh, Amanda Hurst, Samantha Hurst, Jared Speichinger, Dawn and Walter Bonser, Nicole and George Biehl, and David Hagelstein; ten great-grandchildren, Sabrina Burns, Mya Burns, Levi Unverzagt, Jovie Marsh, Jackson Marsh, Chrystal Dahm, Jesse Lynn, Kristin Speichinger, Logan Speichinger, and Wyatt Biehl.

In addition to her husband, William; she is preceded in death by her parents, , a son, Michael, a great-granddaughter, Zoey Unverzadt; and two brothers, Victor Sears, and Virgil Sears.

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 2 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park

Memorials may be made to the

