ALTON — Vera L. Romo, age 88, of Alton, Illinois, died Sunday, Feb. 02, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1931, in Worden, Illinois, the daughter of Oscar and Clara (nee Sievers) Hellmann.

She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, Illinois.

Vera was born in Worden, and graduated Worden High School. She attended Valparaiso University in Indiana. She worked at Kroger's in Edwardsville, Illinois, until she started her family.

After her children were grown she worked at Alton Memorial Hospital as the Cafeteria Cashier for 27 years. She enjoyed gardening and followed St. Louis Cardinals Baseball.

She enjoyed many trips to Branson and had many pets through the years and loved her dogs.

Survivors include her two daughters, Barb A. Romo and Sue L. (Gene) Maul both of Alton; a son, Jeff A. Romo of Alton; and two grandchildren, Christen (Jake) Rincker and Nathan Maul.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Fred Hellmann.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor officiating.

Interment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made to 5 A's Humane Society or St. Paul Lutheran Church.