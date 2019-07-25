VERALEE WILSON

JERSEYVILLE — Veralee Wilson, 93, of Jerseyville, Illinois, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019, 10:57 p.m. at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

Born Feb. 22, 1926, near Hamburg, she was the oldest daughter of Lee and Bessie Sevier. She married Gerald C. Wilson on Dec. 26, 1949 in her parents' home in Hamburg. He passed away on Sept. 19, 2010.

She was a retired school teacher having taught from 1944 – 1984. She taught all eight grades in the Mozier Hollow Grade School the first two years of teaching and then thirty-eight years at the Hardin Elementary School in Hardin, Illinois.

She attended Hannibal – La Grange College in Hannibal, Missouri and Shurtleff College in Alton, Illinois, where she received her bachelor of science degree in education.

After her retirement from public school teaching, she was a volunteer World Bible teacher for many years. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, a member of the Illinois Retired Teacher's Association, and a member of the Local Retired Teacher's Association.

She is survived by a nephew, Brad Ray Stout, of Palmyra, Illinois, a niece, Beth (Stout) Schwabe and husband, Paul Schwabe and their two children, Sara Beth Schwabe and Matthew Paul Schwabe of Bloomington, Indiana, and a brother-in-law, Joseph A. Stout of Palmyra.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her only sister, Vonda Sevier Stout.

A graveside service will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Summit Grove Cemetery near Kampsville, Illinois with officiate Jacob Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerseyville Church of Christ.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.