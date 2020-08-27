Verna Balsters

BETHALTO — Verna R. Balsters, 94, entered peacefully into Eternal Life with her Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on the family farm homestead in Moro, Illinois, Township, north of Prairietown, Illinois, on June 12, 1926 to Henry and Lena (Forrler) Wiemers.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown.

Verna married Melvin G. Balsters on Sept. 15, 1946 at St. Peter's. He predeceased her on March 24, 2013.

Verna's passion in life was to provide support to her husband in all his agricultural and other business endeavors; and to her son and his family in all stages of life.

As with Melvin, she considered herself to be a steward of the Lord's bountiful land, as she steadfastly kept tract of planting dates and harvesting of crops; how the chickens were producing their eggs and delivery routes were maintained; and how the garden was tended and produce canned.

Interspersed were hobbies of needlework, quilting, bowling, pinochle and hanging onto the words of Jack Buck in St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts. Her foundation, however was her constant support of the community of believers at Zion Lutheran Church, as she served many years as a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, volunteered in the church office and assisted in the Lutheran Braille Workers ministry program.

She is survived by her son, Ken and his wife Sandra; and a grandson, Brett all of Bethalto; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Pumm; brothers, Oscar Wiemers and Irwin Wiemers; several brother and sister-in laws, nieces, and nephews.

During these Covid-19 times, there will be no visitation.

Private services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be designated for Zion Lutheran Church, Bethalto or Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation FBO Alton Memorial Hospital.

