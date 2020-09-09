1/
Vernita Lasseter
BETHALTO — Vernita Lasseter, 98, formerly of Bethalto, Illinois, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Tavares, Florida, where she resided for several years.

Vernita was born on Feb. 23, 1921 in Raleigh, Illinois, to Leslie and Annie Downey.

Vernita was preceded in death by her husband, Howell; her son, Jerry; her daughter, Judith Ann Porten; and two granddaughters, Mindy Porten and Bonnie Jo Lasseter. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Vernell Smith; and three brothers, Edward, George and Emil Downey.

She is survived by her daughter, Pavah Kucharek and her husband David; two sisters, Jeanette Waltz of Bethalto and Genevieve Farris of Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition she is survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held for Vernita at the First Baptist Church in Bethalto on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.

The family has designated Cornerstone Hospice in Tavares, Florida, for donations or the Alzheimer's Organization.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
