PITTSFIELD — Vernon Nelson Cline, age 70, of Pittsfield, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 3, 1949 in Medora, Illinois, to Charles E. and Mary C. Holt Cline. He married Connie Bower on April 2, 2006 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Shipman, Illinois, and she survives.

Vernon graduated from Southwestern High School in Brighton, Illinois, and then went on to join the United States Army in 1969.

While active in the US Army, he served as a Military Policeman and Detective before his Honorable Discharge in 1974.

Vernon went on to work various jobs before beginning at the Shell Oil Refinery in Wood River, Illinois, in the late 1970s, retiring after 35 years. He faithfully volunteered at Pine Lakes in Pittsfield, where he was a seasonal camper for over 20 years. He did various things there, that included driving the tractor for their annual Halloween Hayride.

Vernon was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and the American Legion Post #2910. He enjoyed building remote control cars and boats, and driving his golf cart.

He also loved Connie and his grandchildren dearly. Vernon had a very big heart and never knew a stranger. He set a great example of being a hard worker, and was a devoted and supportive man with a huge heart.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Cline of Pittsfield; children, Joe (Teresa) Cline of Gillespie, Illinois, Donna (Heywood) Gidcumb of Gillespie, Kim (Jim) Rushton of Hartford, Illinois, Angie (Paul) Peterson of Milton, Illinois, Carmen (Mike) Price of Pittsfield, Gina Edwards of Pittsfield, and Ben (Rachael) Edwards of Champaign, Illinois; 19 grandchildren, Andrew Cline, Abbie (Josh) Carroll, Amanda McBride, Kevin McBride, Dylan McCollum, Alyssa McCollum, Caleb Rushton, Sarah Rushton, Sawyer (Marty) Martin, Rachel (Jeff) Bethard, Joshua (Michele) Mooney, Jodi Mooney, Justine (Brad) Williams, Sylvia Smith, Silas Smith, Ella Edwards, Layla Edwards, Lucy Edwards, Easton Edwards; brother, Stanley (Rhonda) Cline of Bethalto, Illinois; 18 great grandchildren; and sister, Brenda (Chip) Young of Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Brenda Burton.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield.Interment will follow at Pittsfield West Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to be made to Pittsfield West Cemetery or Bethlehem Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.