LENEXA, KANSAS — Veronica Ruth "Bonnie" Horn, 91, formerly of Alton, Illinois, died August 26, 2020 in Lenexa, Kansas surrounded by her family. She is the wife of the late Casper "Cap" Horn who passed away on November 5, 2013.

Bon and Cap were married on April 5, 1952 at St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Alton and enjoyed an incredible and blessed life together. Her children and grandchildren draw great comfort knowing that Cap and Bon are together again. Her family is also very thankful that during her final days, she was able to say goodbye and have special moments with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her sons and daughters-in-law.

Born in Alton on December 11, 1928, she is the daughter of Patrick William Hendy and Eva Ruth (Douglas) Hendy who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Eichorn and Rosemary Jacobson, one grandchild, Jude Patrick Horn, two great grandchildren, Jaelin Horn and Baelo Locascio and nephews Joey Eichorn and Tom Horn.

A devout Catholic and proud Irishman, Bonnie was known by family, friends, and acquaintances for her acts of kindness including cards and phone calls on birthdays and anniversaries or just to check on a friend or loved one to see how they were doing. She was also known for lovingly sharing her Christmas cookies and especially her famous poppy seed bread for all occasions!

An avid Chicago Cubs fan, Kansas City Chiefs fan, and Notre Dame football fan, Bonnie often laughed about yelling at the TV during tense moments while cheering on her teams. Her best times however were with her family. She loved to laugh and enjoy times with those she loved. Bonnie often said, "I have it all" when talking about her loving family.

Bonnie was the last surviving member of a very close group of friends, 14 in all, that she and Cap had so many wonderful times with through the years. They are all together again.

Surviving are three sons, Casper Stephen and his wife Connie (Hubach) of Seminole, Florida, David Patrick and his wife Jody (VanGarsse) of Lenexa, Kansas, and Michael Joseph of Lenexa, Kansas; a daughter, Rosemary and her husband David Storm of Overland Park Kansas; 11 grandchildren, Jason Horn (Sophia), Jessica Esposito (Mike), Eileen Horn (Rick Martin), Angie Locascio (Anthony), Jeff Horn (Brittany), Patrick Storm (Becky), Danny Horn (Whitney), Christopher Storm, Zach Horn, Audrey Storm, and Andrew Horn; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private Funeral Mass for Bonnie will be held and she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of her husband, Casper Horn.

Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444.