VICKI FUDGE

GODFREY — Vicki Fudge, 63, died at 3:53 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois. Born May 30, 1955 in Alton, she was the daughter of Athel and Norma (Anderson) Skelton.

She worked as a customer service representative for Dynamic Vending in Hazelwood, Missouri. On Nov. 28, 2015 she married Lester Fudge Sr. in Alton. He survives.

Also surviving are step-children, Chrissy Kane of Doe Run, Missouri, Lester Fudge Jr. of Jacksonville, Illinois, Brian Fudge of Granite City, and Scott Fudge of Jerseyville, Illinois, seven grandchildren, two brothers, Ron Skelton (Beth) of Sulphur, Oklahoma, and Denny Skelton (Diane) of Bradenton, Florida, and a sister, Traci Dunn (Gary) of Godfrey, Illinois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Dave Burger will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Community Christian Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com