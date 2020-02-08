GODFREY — Vicki R. (Huff) Galbreath, 81, went to meet her savior at 7:19 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at her residence.

She was born March 15, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of the late Marvin D. and Rozelle (Unruh) Huff.

Vicki was preceded in death by her husband of over 47 years Marc E. Galbreath of Wichita, Kansas. As a loving and committed homemaker and mother, she engaged in various business ventures with Marc. Together they established the business of Green Earth Greenhouses in 1979, a commercial growing operation in the field of horticulture. A business which continues to this day. She had many hobbies and obtained a variety of skills over her lifetime. Upon understanding the gospel of Jesus Christ, her life's focus turned to humble service on His behalf through simply daily efforts and organized ministries.

Vicki is survived by three sons, M. Steven (Patti) Galbreath of Godfrey, Illinois, David A. (Sheila) Galbreath of Godfrey and Michael S. Galbreath of Alton, Illinois; four granddaughters, Sarah Galbreath, Leah Galbreath, Danielle Galbreath and Katelyn Galbreath; one great grandchild, Kalvin Laubscher; also two brothers, Michael (Janie) Huff of Wichita and Patrick (Janel) Huff of Woodland Hills, Califonia.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where a memorial service will be on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Alan Waddell and Pastor Tom Olney officiating. Burial will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Please come and celebrate with family and friends the hope she held so dear.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church.

