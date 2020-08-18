1/1
Vicki Gross
1942 - 2020
JERSEYVILLE — Vicki Lu Gross, 77, died at 7:44 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born in Granite City, Illinois, on Nov. 19, 1942, and graduated in 1961 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, where she was a majorette.

For many years she was involved in the family business, Town & Country Dry Cleaners in Jerseyville until retiring in the summer of 2004. She was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, and had a love of her garden and her vast array of flowers in her yard.

She had a deep passion and love for animals, and was a frequent volunteer at the Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville.

She married Robert Gross on July 31, 1968 in Alton, Illinois, and together they just recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Gross of Jerseyville; a daughter, Jody Gross of Saint Charles, Missouri; a son and daughter in-law, Jason and Joni Gross of Jerseyville; two grandchildren, Brett Woolsey and his companion, Kathy of Jerseyville, and Bree and Jake Shain of Jerseyville; seven great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Deborah Hunter of Jerseyville; her step mother, Vernell Werner of Mitchell, Illinois, and a brother and his wife, John and Chris Werner of Maryville, Illinois.

Vicky was blessed with many friends during her lifetime, and felt a very special bond with Jamie and Beth Gorman and their children of Jerseyville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Evelyn Hunter, Elmer Werner; and infant son, Jeffrey Robert Oldham; and three grandchildren, Hannah Evelyn Gross, Kara Michelle Dunham, and Blake Anthony Dunham.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, with Rev. Robert Taylor officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to either the First United Methodist Church or to the Riverbend Humane Society, both in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
